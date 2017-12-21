Hunt: Green sacking 'very sad moment'

Video

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has called the sacking of Damian Green a "very sad moment".

Mr Green, one of Theresa May's closest allies was fired for breaching the ministerial code after he was found to have made "inaccurate and misleading" statements over what he knew about claims pornography was found on his office computer in 2008.

Jeremy Hunt told the Today programme it was clear Mr Green had been sacked because he had breached the ministerial code.