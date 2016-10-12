Paul Flynn v Michael Gove on £350m

Video

Labour veteran MP Paul Flynn has accused Michael Gove of a "lie... a deception" over the Vote Leave campaign slogan which claimed Brexit could free up £350m a week for the UK.

Mr Flynn, MP for Newport West, brought the controversial figure up during an evidence session of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee on the impact of Brexit on trade in food.

Mr Gove, who was one of the leaders of the Vote Leave campaign, said that if Mr Flynn was going to suggest to his constituents that they "were too stupid to understand the arguments... then good luck at the next election".