Are social media sites dealing with online abuse?

The social media giants have made progress, but have not done enough to tackle extremism and abuse on their sites, the chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee has said.

Yvette Cooper said "public safety is at risk here", when she spoke to the Daily Politics about the dangers of social media and said "they just can do more" as Facebook, Google and Twitter were not acting fast enough.

But Matthew Parris said abuse was no worse today, and he had "received horrible letters from people calling me the most appalling things" in his political and media career, but it was not possible to stop this without censorship.

