Could refuges close over funding changes?

Funding change could see domestic violence refuges shut
Government proposals to change the way women's domestic violence refuges are funded could mean the accommodation is no longer paid for mainly from housing benefit.
Instead, refuges would be funded from ring-fenced grants given to councils - but these would also have to cover a number of different housing demands.
Daily Politics reporter Emma Vardy looks at why charities warn it could mean refuges will have to close their doors to some vulnerable women.
19 Dec 2017
