'You are never mutineers nor traitors'

Video

Commons Speaker John Bercow defends the right of MPs to vote on Brexit in line with their principles, saying they are "dedicated public servants" and "never mutineers, traitors, malcontents nor enemies of the people".

At the end of a statement by Home Secretary Amber Rudd on harassment in public life - in which MPs spoke about the abuse they face - Mr Bercow said death threats against MPs was tantamount to a kind of fascism.