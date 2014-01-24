Money laundering fears for Bitcoin currency

Treasury wants to regulate virtual currency Bitcoin
The digital currency Bitcoin has been making headlines this week after a huge increase in value, but ministers are to introduce tighter regulations on the virtual currency over concerns it is being used to launder money and dodge tax.
Daily Politics reporter Emma Vardy looks at how some MPs believe the government should help bring digital currencies into the mainstream, and say it could have advantages for public services.
