Family of eight 'living on £1.60 a day'

A family of eight have been left to live on £1.60 a day after being wrongly advised to claim Universal Credit, an MP has said.

Grahame Morris, MP for Easington in County Durham, said the family in his constituency had lost their child tax credits as a result.

As they had more than two children, they should not have been told to apply for Universal Credit, he said.

Cabinet Minister Andrea Leadsom said the case was "very concerning" but said on Universal Credit generally, the government had listened to concerns.