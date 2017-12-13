Video

Chuka Umunna has told BBC 5 live he avoids standing near the edge of Tube platforms because of worries for his safety.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, the Labour MP said: "There's something about when you become an MP... you almost become de-humanised.”

He was speaking after the Committee on Standards in Public Life called for a crackdown on intimidation and abuse at elections.

