'I don't stand near the edge of a Tube platform'
Chuka Umunna has told BBC 5 live he avoids standing near the edge of Tube platforms because of worries for his safety.
Speaking to Emma Barnett, the Labour MP said: "There's something about when you become an MP... you almost become de-humanised.”
He was speaking after the Committee on Standards in Public Life called for a crackdown on intimidation and abuse at elections.
13 Dec 2017
- From the section UK Politics