Helping transitioning transgender people

Video

The UK-wide 2004 Gender Recognition Act allowed transgender people to apply for legal recognition of the gender in which they have lived without undergoing either gender reassignment surgery or other medical treatment.

But those who have experienced the process have argued the requirements on applicants are still intrusive and distressing, because it requires a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition where a person's biological sex and identity does not match.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price looks at the government move to make that process easier.

Watch studio debate with feminist author Julie Bindel and Jane Fae, a campaigner on sexual liberty.