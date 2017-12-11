Would jungle lessons help May and Corbyn?

Video

Politicians such as Labour's Kezia Dugdale and Conservative Stanley Johnson might have commanded the headlines, but in the end they finished behind reality TV star Georgia 'Toffs' Toffolo in ITV's 2017 I'm A Celebrity... contest.

Joe Twyman, of polling firm YouGov, looked at why politicians tend to fare poorly, and pondered whether Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn would increase their popularity if they were to be seen eating an animal's genitals on the reality TV programme.

He also spoke about why some famous people were now more likely to talk about their voting intentions in referendums and elections.

