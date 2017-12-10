Video
Are Momentum trying to oust Labour councillors?
There have been a number of reports in the press recently accusing the Labour pressure group Momentum of forcing serving Labour councillors off the ballot paper for re-election in favour of their own candidates.
Sources close to Momentum argue they are simply helping to reflect the new make up of the Labour party.
So is there any truth in the allegations?
Elizabeth Glinka has been to Brighton to find out.
