Video

The UK-EU Brexit deal will see Britain paying "an extravagant sum of money we don't owe" and leave it unable to make its own trade deal, Nigel Farage has said.

The MEP and former UKIP leader said the transitional deal would man "we keep on paying the bill, yet have no say".

And he told the BBC's Chris Mason: "If a Corbyn-led government was to win next time, we could be stuck in the single market forever"