How long to hold terror suspects without charge

Video

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said British nationals who join so-called Islamic State should not be allowed to return to the UK and that Britain to do all it can to "eliminate" the threat they pose.

Labour MP John Woodcock wants to extend the time limit on pre-charge detention to allow the police time to build a case against those who have fought abroad.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price looks at changing policies of the length of time people can be held under pre-charge detention legislation.

Watch John Woodcock and Martha Spurrier in studio debate