Time person of year 'proud to be on this list'

Time Magazine named a group of people who came forward to talk about sexual abuse and harassment, it called the Silence Breakers, as its Person of the Year award.

British journalist Jane Merrick told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn why she decided to go public with her allegations about Michael Fallon, her fear of being blacklisted, and why she did not speak our earlier.

And she said: "I feel incredibly proud to be on this list of extraordinary women and men from all parts of society."