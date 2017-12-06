PM asked for 'update on Brexit negotiations'

Video

There has been "very good progress" made on Brexit negotiations Theresa May tells the House of Commons, and it would be for "future talks to agree" the details of cross border trade.

She told MPs: "We will do what is right in the interests of the whole of the United Kingdom, and nothing is agreed until everything is agreed."

The prime minister was responding to Conservative Henry Bellingham, who asked about the loss of 600 jobs with the closure of a construction facility in his North West Norfolk constituency.