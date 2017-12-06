'Only hard border is down middle of Labour Party'

Video

Theresa May was asked to give "a fully-itemised account" that could be independently-audited over the payment relating to the UK's exit from the EU, but she said the "final settlement won't be agreed until we have got the whole of the deal agreed".

Jeremy Corbyn recalled what Tory backbenchers had said about the so-called bill, before the prime minister said his party was divided with half his party wanting to stay, and the other half wanting to leave, the single market.