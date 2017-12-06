Video

The prime minister is told that more than 1,000 nurseries have closed and is urged to meet nursery owners to discuss problems caused by the government's new funding scheme for three and four year olds.

Labour MP Ruth George said her constituent Kate had decided to close her nursery after 14 years and had been forced to sell her home to cover redundancy payments for her staff.

Theresa May said she had recently met nursery owners and said it seemed that in parts of the country the system was being operated very well by local authorities - but in other places that was not happening.