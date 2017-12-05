Councillor loses bid to drop 'Mrs' moniker

Video

East Staffordshire councillor Deneice Florence-Jukes successfully challenged etiquette guide Debretts to get rid of what she described as the outdated advice to call female councillors 'Councillor Miss' or 'Councillor Mrs'.

She won that battle, but her own council later failed to back her call, instead voting for a motion where members are now allowed to choose how they are addressed.

Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn asked about her mixed fortunes, and got a reaction from studio guest and Lib Dem leader Vince Cable.