Should The Ashes go back to free-to-air TV?

The Ashes have not been on free-to-air TV for more than a decade and MPs are lobbying for at least some of the coverage back on the more mainstream channels.

Labour MP John Grogan told Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka children were not seeing cricket on TV and fewer were playing the game.

While Henry Blofeld, aka Blowers, who has just retired from cricketing commentating, said he wanted to see daily highlights on terrestrial TV, but the big money from television rights meant it was likely the full games would remain on subscription.