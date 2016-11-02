'Significant progress' but no Brexit deal yet

Jean Claude-Juncker statement at Brexit news conference
Jean Claude-Juncker said it was not possible to reach "complete agreement" in the Brexit talks, but added that “significant progress” was made.
The president of the European Commission added he was “confident we can reach sufficient progress” before December’s summit of the European Council in order to move talks on to trade.
He and Theresa May gave statements after their talks on a deal between the UK and EU after Brexit.
-
04 Dec 2017
- From the section UK Politics