GQ: Corbyn photo shoot 'tortuous'

GQ editor: Jeremy Corbyn photo shoot was 'tortuous'
The editor of GQ has been less than flattering about Jeremy Corbyn and his team on the day the Labour leader appears on the magazine's cover.
Dylan Jones told the Today programme Mr Corbyn's photo shoot was "as difficult as shooting any Hollywood celebrity".
Mr Corbyn's former spokesman Matt Zarb-Cousin claimed Mr Jones had not been in the room for the interview and said the editor's politics were "well known".
01 Dec 2017
