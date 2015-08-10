Video

A former Scotland Yard detective has said he was "shocked" by the amount of pornography on a parliamentary computer seized from the office of the First Secretary of State, Damian Green.

Neil Lewis examined the device during an inquiry into government leaks in 2008. He said analysis of the way it was used had left him in "no doubt whatsoever" that the material had been accessed by Mr Green, who was then an Opposition spokesman. The pornography was legal, he added.

Mr Green - in effect Theresa May's deputy - has vehemently denied looking at pornography at work.

Conservative MP and friend of Damian Green, Andrew Mitchell, told the Today programme it was highly questionable for a retired police officer to "misuse" information in this way.