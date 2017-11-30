Ways of doing Brexit that are 'less damaging'

Video

There was no progress on the amendments put by Welsh Labour to the EU Withdrawal Bill, the first minister has said after meeting First Secretary of State Damian Green.

Carwyn Jones said he was not trying to stop Brexit, but wanted "to see the softest Brexit”.

He told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn: “People voted to the leave the EU and that must happen, there is no doubt about that. But there are ways of doing it that are less damaging than others.”