PMQs: Blackford and Green on Saudi weapons and Yemen war
The UK has made more than £4.6bn from arms sales over the Yemen War, leaving the nation "on the brink of famine", said SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, calling for the UK to suspend the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia.
Standing in for Theresa May who was in Saudi Arabia, Damian Green said the money went to UK companies and their workers, and the UK was the fourth largest humanitarian donor to Yemen.
29 Nov 2017
