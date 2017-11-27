Ahern: Technology will not work for border

Bertie Ahern: Brexit solution for Irish border not technology
Bertie Ahern, the former Taoiseach (PM) of Ireland, has told the Today programme he doesn't believe technology is the solution to the Irish border post-Brexit when it comes to agriculture and smaller goods.
There is growing concern over the Irish border as one of the biggest stumbling blocks in Brexit negotiations with the EU saying they will not move onto phase two until a resolution has been agreed.
