Video
Irish border: Why Brexit could cause difficulties for business
London and Dublin have clashed over what will happen to the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic - something the EU says needs to be resolved if Brexit negotiations are to move onto trade next month.
Irish MEP and vice president of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuiness, takes us to the border to explain why she thinks Brexit could cause business - and the people on the Island of Ireland - considerable difficulties.
-
26 Nov 2017
- From the section UK Politics