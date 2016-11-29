Why people are tweeting about animal feelings

Animal sentience: Social media reaction to fake news claims
Conservatives came in for criticism this week following reports, widely shared by campaigners and celebrities online, that its MPs had voted to reject the idea that animals can feel pain.
The party said it had been a victim of fake news and the reports - some of which have since been corrected - did not reflect reality.
Daily Politics reporter Emma Vardy examines what happened and why, and what it has to do with Brexit.
24 Nov 2017
