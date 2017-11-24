'I just wish we only had Germany's problems'
Andrew Adonis on British and German politics and Brexit

Looking at elections and politics in Germany and the UK, with Labour's Andrew Adonis.

In a personal film for This Week Lord Adonis argues that Germany has been a model of stability since 1949 with only eight chancellors while Britain has had fifteen prime ministers in the same period.

And he claims: "As we shoot ourselves in the foot with Brexit, I just wish we only had Germany's problems."

