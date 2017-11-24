Andrew Adonis on British and German politics and Brexit
Looking at elections and politics in Germany and the UK, with Labour's Andrew Adonis.
In a personal film for This Week Lord Adonis argues that Germany has been a model of stability since 1949 with only eight chancellors while Britain has had fifteen prime ministers in the same period.
And he claims: "As we shoot ourselves in the foot with Brexit, I just wish we only had Germany's problems."
UK viewers can watch the studio debate that followed this film on the iPlayer version of the whole programme
-
24 Nov 2017
- From the section UK Politics