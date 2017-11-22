Video

The chancellor may be trying to shake-off his 'Spreadsheet Phil' moniker with a few gags in his Budget speech.

He told MPs he was sticking to water as the prime minister handed him cough sweets, in reference to him handing her some when she struggled to give her conference speech a few weeks ago.

Moving on to the figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), he told MPs that was "the bit with the long economic-ky words with it".