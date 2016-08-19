What happens to animal welfare after Brexit?

Video

A Conservative MP asked the prime minister to give reassurance that the party supports the "highest standards of animal welfare" both before and after Brexit.

Fiona Bruce's question came after MPs voted not to write part of an EU Treaty on animals as "sentient beings" into UK law.

Theresa May listed policies including introducing mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses, tougher sentences for animal cruelty, banning micro beads and tackling the ivory trade.

And she told the House: "We recognise animals are sentient beings and should be treated accordingly."