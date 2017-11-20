Video
Politicians getting behind the wheel
Philip Hammond never did get in a driverless car in the end. On Sunday, the chancellor had told Andrew Marr he would be trying one out during a factory visit.
But on Monday it never came to pass - possibly because some had questioned the message the photocall would send out two days before the Budget.
To make up for it, here are some other politicians getting behind the wheel - and it doesn't always go smoothly.
