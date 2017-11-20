Grenfell commission could build 50,000 homes

Video

The chancellor should set up a Grenfell housing commission to build 50,000 affordable homes, and issue a Grenfell Bond to raise £50bn to pay for them, as a memorial to those killed in the west London tower block fire.

These are among the ideas from Conservative MP Nick Boles, along with new housing powers for councils and allowing suburban homeowners to extend upwards without planning permission.

The Lincolnshire MP shared some of his own ideas about tackling the housing crisis in a film for the Daily Politics soapbox series.