Brexit: Gisela Stuart meets German business leaders

Brexit secretary David Davis was in Berlin trying to win the support of business leaders there for a comprehensive free trade deal with the EU.

He warned them against putting 'politics above prosperity', and reportedly got a bit of a frosty reception.

The former Labour MP Gisela Stuart was one of the leaders of the Vote Leave referendum campaign.

The Sunday Politics travelled with Gisela to Germany to meet the business leaders she says will help secure a good trade deal for the UK.