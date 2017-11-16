Beeny: No shortage of houses to buy

Video

The government should look at building houses away from London, says a TV property expert, as adding new homes in south east England would not bring prices down in that area.

Sarah Beeny said Britain did not have a housing shortage, but an "affordable housing shortage".

Debating with Conservative MP Chris Philp, she told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn: "We are not seeing a shortage of houses to buy; there's a shortage of houses people can afford to buy."