Corbyn: Government protects 'super rich'

The government protects the "super rich while the rest of us pick up the bill", the Labour leader has claimed.

Jeremy Corbyn said most people suffered through cuts, austerity, poverty, homelessness, low wages and the slashing of local services.

Theresa May replied that the tax gap was "now at its lowest level" and said of the Labour leader: "He may have given Momentum to his party but he brings stagnation to the country."