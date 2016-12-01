Will PM and chancellor back child funeral fund?

Video

An MP reminded the prime minister it was nearly a year since she raised the loss of her eight-year-old son at PMQs in her campaign for government-funded funerals for bereaved parents who cannot afford to bury their young children.

Carolyn Harris urged Theresa May to "ask her chancellor to make this provision a reality" in next week's Budget.

Mrs May said the Swansea East MP was a "passionate campaigner" on the issue, and said government departments were working on how to improve support for bereaved parents "in a whole variety of ways".