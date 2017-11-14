Why is banning ivory such a big deal?

Video

The UK already has a ban on trading raw ivory - elephants' tusks, in other words.

Now the government is looking at extending that ban to all items made of the material.

But the ban isn't something that was in the Conservative manifesto during the 2017 general election, something the party was criticised for at the time.

BBC Politics went to meet some elephants, and to find out just how big an impact they could have made on the election result.

Video produced by Tom Bateman and Joey D'Urso.