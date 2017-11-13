'No-deal govt doesn't deserve to continue'
Starmer: 'No-deal government doesn't deserve to continue'

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer has warned that a no-deal Brexit would mean a hard border for Northern Ireland.

He told the Today programme that a government that can't reach a deal on anything doesn't deserve to continue.

This comes after he wrote a letter to warn Theresa May that she does not have the authority to deliver a Brexit transitional deal and prevent an economic cliff-edge.

