Starmer: 'No-deal government doesn't deserve to continue'
Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer has warned that a no-deal Brexit would mean a hard border for Northern Ireland.
He told the Today programme that a government that can't reach a deal on anything doesn't deserve to continue.
This comes after he wrote a letter to warn Theresa May that she does not have the authority to deliver a Brexit transitional deal and prevent an economic cliff-edge.
13 Nov 2017
