Rees-Mogg: Cabinet reshuffle is not needed

UK Prime Minister Theresa May should not necessarily embark on a major cabinet reshuffle, the Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

The prime minister has a good quality cabinet with some really serious and able individuals doing important work, explained Mr Rees-Mogg, adding that: “a big reshuffle is very often a greater sign of weakness than in strength.”

The government has seen two senior ministers resign in seven days.

