Gordon Brown warns of Brexit 'crisis point'

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has warned that the UK may hit a "crisis point next summer" as the UK edges closer to Brexit and held out the possibility that the UK may not leave the EU.

He said that he was not now advocating a second referendum, but suggested that there "may be scope for a reassessment" as voters began to realise, he suggested, that the promises of the Leave side of the referendum campaign would not be fulfilled.

He suggested that there could be a "game changer" from the EU side that allowed the UK to rethink.