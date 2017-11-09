Video

Watch BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg's full 24-minute interview with former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown, seven years after he left Downing Street.

Mr Brown, who has just published a memoir, talks about a possible "game changer" on Brexit, the measures needed to stop Scotland becoming like Catalonia and his belief that political leaders have a "shelf life" of about six years. He also calls for action to clamp down on tax havens.