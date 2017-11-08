Patel should have told Foreign Office

Video

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt has told the Today programme Priti Patel's meetings with Israeli politicians while on holiday "would have been alright" if only the Foreign Office had known beforehand - so preparation could have been done.

Former Lord Chancellor Lord Falconer says this furore has nothing to do with "paranoia with any particular country" rather you "don't want a PM who is in hock to any particular country or group."

