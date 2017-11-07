Boris Johnson 'glad to clarify' Iran comments
Boris Johnson has said comments he made about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is in prison in Tehran, should not, and did not have a bearing on her case, but "could have been clearer".

The foreign secretary had said the British-Iranian woman, who is is serving a five-year sentence for allegedly plotting to topple the government in Tehran, had been training journalists in Iran.

But speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, he said: "The UK government has no doubt that she was on holiday in Iran when she was arrested last year."

