Boris on Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'slip of tongue'

The international trade secretary Liam Fox has told the Today programme Boris Johnson's comments on jailed British citizen Nazinin Zaghari-Ratcliffe were a "slip of the tongue".

He said they needed to be taken in the context that her detention in Iran is completely unacceptable to the British government.

Boris Johnson is expected to phone his counterpart in Iran later, after concerns his comments could lead to Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe having her jail sentence doubled.