Is Theresa May in control or has she lost her spark?
It's been a tricky week for Theresa May.

She's lost a cabinet minister and been forced into a reshuffle which did little for party unity, to say nothing of losing a commons vote on Brexit and yet more reports of fireworks in cabinet meetings.

So is the prime minister's time in office going with a bang or more of a whimper?

Ellie Price takes the mood box to Conservative-held Surrey, to find out.

