Sexual harassment 'was never fine'

Jasmin Beckett, a member of Labour's national executive committee and its equalities committee, said: "We've got to be clear that sexual harassment was never acceptable. It was never fine."

"I think that's now why we are in a much better position to deal with this because actually society, and as we've seen Hollywood, knows that this type of behaviour is not acceptable.

Prime Minister Theresa May is due to meet opposition party leaders, including Jeremy Corbyn, on Monday to discuss proposals to bring forward a new grievance system for Westminster staff and MPs.