Former whip thinks there is a sex dossier

The party whips systems are "not fit for purpose in terms of dealing with employee matters” says a former Conservative Party whip, when interviewed about sex allegations surrounding some MPs in Westminster.

On Monday, Downing Street denied it has a list of possible offenders on the Tory backbenches, but a day later Rob Wilson said he believed there was such a list, with names across the political divide.

Asked by Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn if he believed there was a dossier-list of MPs and ministers who were "of concern", the former Reading West MP replied: "Yes".