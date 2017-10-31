Video
'Bookies have won' over fixed-odds machines
The shadow culture secretary has accused the government of kicking a decision on fixed-odds betting machines into "the long grass", after it announced a consultation on reducing a maximum stake to as little as £2.
Tom Watson told the Commons: "There's an old maxim that the bookies always win, and they've won again today."
Culture parliamentary under-secretary Tracey Crouch said the government was following due process.
-
31 Oct 2017
- From the section UK Politics