What is the universal basic income idea?

Universal basic income could radically change the welfare system
The universal basic income plan would see every citizen given cash, regardless of how wealthy they are or whether they have a job, and that could do away with most of the benefits system.
It may sound far-fetched to some but is gaining support across the political spectrum and four councils in Scotland, with the backing of the Scottish government, are looking into piloting it.
Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price went to Glasgow, where she met some who back the policy.
26 Oct 2017
