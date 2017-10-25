Can MPs have 'meaningful vote' after Brexit?

Video

The prime minister told MPs she was confident there would be a Brexit deal "in time for this Parliament to have the vote we committed to".

She was questioned by Labour MP Stephen Kinnock who asked her to explain how it was possible to have a "meaningful vote on something that has already taken place."

Their exchange came after comments by David Davis, at Wednesday's Brexit select committee, where he suggested the vote may come after March 2019, when the UK leaves the EU.